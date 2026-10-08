The Ministry of Energy has urged Ukrainians not to share photos or videos from sites where Russian strikes have hit energy infrastructure.

The ministry explained that even individual frames may contain information about the location of the strike, the nature of the damage, and the progress of repair work. This data could be used to target future attacks.

In addition, publishing such material creates additional risks for energy workers at damaged facilities and may complicate their work.

The Ministry of Energy asks that people refrain from photographing or publishing images of damaged facilities, the movements of repair crews, and the restoration process. It recommends obtaining up-to-date information on the consequences of attacks and the status of the power grid only from official sources.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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