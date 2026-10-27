Countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations may need years to prepare for another major energy supply disruption. Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said this in Singapore, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to her, countries in the region need to strengthen energy infrastructure and create emergency fuel reserves. Although ASEAN has an agreement on mutual assistance among member states in the event of supply shortages, not all members of the association are ready to respond to a new crisis.

Garin noted that the region still faces uncertainty over energy supplies following disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The Philippines, in particular, has begun building its first state facility for storing fuel reserves and is reviewing rules to protect consumers from sudden price increases.

The power grid requires bilateral agreements

The minister also stressed that the development of the regional ASEAN Power Grid will depend on separate agreements between countries on cross-border interconnections. ASEAN members had previously reached a consensus on an updated memorandum of understanding concerning this grid.

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Garin called this an important political signal, but cautioned that the document itself does not mean the immediate construction of new power transmission lines. For the Philippines, this may mean the need for bilateral negotiations with Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. A potential subsea connection with Indonesia, she said, would require agreement on electricity pricing rules, the infrastructure route and the project's commercial model.

Gas will remain in the energy mix

Despite plans to expand renewable generation, the Philippines will retain liquefied natural gas in its energy mix. Garin explained that gas capacity must provide flexible electricity generation when solar or wind generation is unavailable.

The Philippines plans to raise the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 35% in 2030 and 50% in 2040. At the same time, according to the minister, the country is also increasing its use of natural gas to ensure reliable electricity supply.

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