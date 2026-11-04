Wholesale pellet prices in Poland have fallen, and retail prices should also go down, said Climate and Environment Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska. If this does not happen, Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection may examine the market for a possible price-fixing agreement.

Imports and warm weather

As RMF24 reports, the head of the ministry linked the decline in wholesale prices to increased pellet imports into Poland and weather that is warm for this time of year. According to her, lower retail prices would be a natural consequence of falling wholesale prices.

Currently, the average retail price of pellets in Poland exceeds 2,000 zlotys per tonne.

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Demand outpaces supply

At the end of August, Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection said it was monitoring the situation on the energy market. The agency explained the previous increase in fuel prices by heightened demand due to the popularity of pellet boilers, while the supply of wood raw materials has failed to keep pace.

The regulator noted that around 450,000 households in Poland use pellet boilers — more than 90,000 more than in 2023. According to the agency, in 2025, approximately 77% of applications for funding to replace heat sources under the Clean Air programme concerned pellet and wood boilers.

The Office also pointed to a decline in timber sales by state forests. High-quality A1-class pellets are mainly made from sawdust and wood-processing residues from sawmills.

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