US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that President Donald Trump’s administration has not broken its promise to lower gasoline prices, although the average cost of fuel in the country exceeds last year’s figure. He said this on CNN, The Hill reports.

The minister’s position

CNN host Dana Bash reminded Wright of his March forecast that gasoline prices would fall within weeks rather than months and asked whether the administration had let Americans down. The secretary replied that it had not.

Wright also said that the active phase of attacks in the conflict, which he had estimated would last four to six weeks, had ended within that timeframe. He acknowledged that he was not satisfied with the current price level, but noted that gasoline and diesel fuel had become cheaper in recent weeks and, according to him, would continue to fall in price. Wright repeated that the national average gasoline price had not approached a level above $5 per gallon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prices and diesel supplies

According to AAA, the average price of gasoline in the United States on Sunday was $4.29 per gallon, compared with $3.04 a year earlier. In a number of western states, the price exceeded $5: it was $5.39 in Washington state, $5.40 in Nevada, $5.63 in Hawaii, and $6.18 in California. At some gas stations in the Los Angeles area, prices reached more than $7 per gallon.

In March, Wright forecast that gasoline could fall below $3 per gallon in the summer, although he cautioned that there were no guarantees. In June, he said that the price might not fall below that mark until 2027. Trump criticized this forecast, calling it completely wrong.

Earlier this month, Trump said that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, would immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the US and global markets, with another 500,000 tonnes to be supplied in November. This drew criticism from lawmakers of both parties amid the approval of a sanctions package against Russia over its war against Ukraine. Wood Mackenzie analyst Isabel Gilks noted that the announced volumes amount to less than 5% of US demand for diesel fuel over the coming months and therefore will have a very limited impact on retail prices.

Read us on