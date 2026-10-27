In Warsaw, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański stated that the country will never agree to a return to the usual format of relations with the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — including the restoration of dependence on Russian gas and raw materials. He made the statement during the Polish-German Economic Forum, Anadolu Agency reports.

The EU reduces dependence on Russian energy

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union significantly reduced imports of Russian pipeline gas. EU member states also agreed to gradually phase out the remaining supplies over the next few years. This is part of broader efforts to reduce Moscow's energy influence on Europe.

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Poland diversified supplies

Poland was among the most active supporters of ending imports of Russian energy resources and began diversifying supplies even before the full-scale invasion. The country expanded imports of liquefied natural gas through the terminal in Świnoujście and receives Norwegian gas via the Baltic Pipe pipeline, which began operating in 2022.

Domański spoke at the fourth Polish-German Economic Forum, where Warsaw and Berlin declared their intention to strengthen economic and industrial cooperation. At the same time, Poland and Germany have often had differing approaches to energy policy and maintaining economic ties with Russia. In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany party advocates restoring imports of Russian oil and gas and restarting Nord Stream. Its leader, Alice Weidel, has stated her intention to restore German-Russian economic ties.

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