Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański said that Europe should not resume purchases of energy resources from the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. He also called for increased economic pressure on Moscow, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call to increase pressure

In an interview with TVP World, Domański stressed that Europe must not repeat the mistakes of the past. According to him, the dependence of some Western European countries on Russian gas was one of the factors behind Russia’s strengthening.

The minister added that, in his opinion, this dependence also influenced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine in 2022.

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Oil, gas and diesel

Domański was asked about US President Donald Trump’s support for easing restrictions on exports of Russian diesel fuel, as well as reports of discussions on the possible restoration of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The Polish minister said that Europe cannot buy Russian oil, gas and diesel fuel. He called the refusal to purchase these energy resources Poland’s position.

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