Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa called for stronger cooperation between oil-producing and consuming countries, the expansion of oil reserves, and the development of energy infrastructure in Asia. He said this during an online address at a ministerial meeting of the International Energy Forum, The Japan Times reports.

Risks to supplies

According to Akazawa, energy security is becoming increasingly important amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Japan seeks to reduce Asian countries’ vulnerability to disruptions in oil supplies, including those that may arise from instability in the region.

Under the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia initiative presented in April, Japan intends to expand regional oil reserves, strengthen supply chains, and improve emergency response capabilities in cooperation with energy-producing countries.

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Cooperation with producers

The minister also mentioned plans by the Asia Zero Emission Community to deepen engagement with oil-producing countries and strengthen coordination in emergencies. According to him, Japan aims to serve as an intermediary between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian countries to promote the stability of global energy supplies.

The ministerial meeting of the International Energy Forum brings together energy ministers from more than 60 major oil and gas producing and consuming countries. Participants discussed energy security, investment in sustainable energy, and trade.

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