The Akkuyu nuclear power plant on the southern coast of Turkey’s Mersin province, approximately 90 kilometres from Cyprus, is expected to become operational in 2027. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said this at the Turkish Energy Summit in Istanbul, Cyprus Mail reports.

Testing is ongoing

According to Bayraktar, an intensive testing process is underway at the plant. He stressed that, due to nuclear safety requirements as well as international conventions and agreements to which Turkey is a party, “nothing has been left to chance” at the facility and all precautionary measures have been taken.

Turkish authorities also plan to load the first nuclear fuel into the plant within the next few weeks. The minister described this as the beginning of the physical launch of Akkuyu. According to him, the plant’s electricity is planned to be used in Turkey’s energy system from 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The first two reactors

Construction of the Akkuyu NPP began in 2018. The first reactor is expected to be commissioned in 2026 and the second in 2027. Each reactor will have a capacity of 1,114 megawatts, which, according to the publication, is equal to approximately 2.5% of Turkey’s electricity consumption.

The project has prompted protests by anti-nuclear activists in Cyprus: demonstrations against the construction were held in Nicosia as early as 2017. In 2015, the European Parliament group The Left warned that the plant was being built in a seismic zone on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, which, in its view, creates risks for the region’s population.

Electricity from Akkuyu could be used in Cyprus only if there is a cable connection with Turkey. At the same time, according to Cyprus Mail, the implementation of these plans slowed after the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, Entso-E, declined to support the plan.

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