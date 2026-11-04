Spanish energy company Moeve has agreed to sell its oil and gas production assets in Algeria to units of Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina. The deal envisages Moeve’s exit from the upstream business worldwide, OilPrice reports.

Fields in the Berkine Basin

Moeve is selling all of its stakes in the onshore fields of the Berkine Basin, where it was not the operator: Rhourde el Khrouf, Bir el Msana and Ourhoud. Completion of the transfer of each asset is subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions for such transactions, including obtaining the necessary approvals from Algerian authorities.

The parties did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. The company said it would continue seeking opportunities in Algeria to develop renewable energy, green hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as other energy-transition projects and industrial, petrochemical, chemical and commercial cooperation.

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Moeve’s further operations

Moeve changed its name from Cepsa in 2024. Nearly 62% of the company is owned by the UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala. The company also said that its future initiatives in Algeria would rely on long-standing cooperation with the state-owned Sonatrach.

Despite exiting upstream operations, Moeve will retain its refining business in Spain. During the first nine months of 2026, the company’s core earnings doubled compared with the same period of the previous year due to high refining margins, increased capacity utilisation and production volumes. Last week, Moeve and Portugal’s Galp ended talks on a possible merger of their refining and fuel retail assets.

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