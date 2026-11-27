As of 2:20 p.m. on Friday, November 27, emergency power outage schedules are in effect in some districts of the Kyiv region.

“Kyiv Region: At the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been implemented in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts. Please note that during emergency outages, the regular power outage schedules do not apply,” according to a DTEK announcement on Telegram.

As a reminder, power will be cut off around the clock on November 27.

Russia has shifted from targeted strikes on key power substation equipment to massive attacks with cluster munitions, attempting to damage as many infrastructure elements as possible.

The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

On November 9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

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