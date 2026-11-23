Power company workers spent the entire night working to repair the damage caused by Russian attacks in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the power infrastructure sustained significant damage. Power has already been restored to critical facilities in the Odesa region.

NEC “Ukrenergo” reported this on Facebook.

“We have managed to partially stabilize the situation in the Odesa region. Power has been restored to critical infrastructure in Odesa,” the post states.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the situation remains significantly more challenging. Hourly power outages are in effect in the region. Energy workers are continuing their efforts to reduce the scope of these restrictions as quickly as possible.

It is noted that today, in some regions of Ukraine, scheduled restrictions will be in effect around the clock: ⁠for industry—power restriction schedules; ⁠for all consumer categories—hourly power outage schedules (from 1 to 4 rounds).

Ukrenergo also reminded the public that current power outage schedules should be checked on the official websites of distribution system operators.

As a reminder, water service is gradually being restored in Odesa following a power outage.

The situation with electricity supply in Odesa and surrounding areas remains extremely challenging. As of November 22, due to extensive damage to the main power grids, it is currently impossible to deliver the necessary amount of electricity to consumers. Utility workers are already partially restoring power to critical infrastructure and are seeking technical solutions to gradually restore power to other consumers.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will participate in remote learning. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-call groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa district during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

As a result of enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.

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