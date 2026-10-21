In the Korostyshiv community in Zhytomyr Oblast, “resilience centers” are temporarily suspending operations due to an improvement in the electricity supply situation.

At the same time, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility within the community. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Local authorities are urging residents to follow official announcements, not to ignore air raid alerts, and to seek shelter promptly. Citizens are also asked not to post photos or videos from the site of the strike or of emergency services at work.

Source: Yuriy Denysovets, Facebook post.

As of the morning of October 21, Russian shelling has left some consumers in six regions of Ukraine without electricity. According to Ukrenergo, rolling blackouts involving up to two cycles are also in effect in some regions.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

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