Private company North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), which is working with the US administration to increase oil production in Venezuela, has increased output by approximately 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day since August. As OilPrice reports, citing a Bloomberg source familiar with the company’s operations, its production stood at around 223,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in mid-October.

New drilling rigs

According to Bloomberg’s source, NABEP plans to activate three more drilling rigs in the near future at fields it is already operating. This is expected to double the number of active rigs in the company’s projects.

NABEP currently has three active drilling rigs in the Junín area of Venezuela’s Orinoco Oil Belt. One of the new rigs has already arrived in the country, Bloomberg’s source said.

Expansion plans

NABEP’s 25-year plan calls for deploying a total of 60 drilling rigs and 70 units of heavy construction equipment in Venezuela. The company expects to eventually increase its own production in the country tenfold.

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NABEP is headed by Venezuelan-born businessman Alejandro Betancourt. The company says it intends to rapidly expand operations at Lake Maracaibo and in the Orinoco Oil Belt, with its short-term goal being to increase production to more than 1 million barrels per day.

According to OilPrice, Venezuela’s interim authorities granted NABEP 100-year concessions for 17 oil fields with proven reserves of approximately 65 billion barrels. The publication notes that new oil infrastructure could require up to $100 billion in investment.

At the same time, analytics company Rystad Energy said in September that the $100 billion estimate reflects a long-term financing need rather than capital already raised. NABEP has not disclosed a detailed financing structure for its operations.

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