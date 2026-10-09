Oil prices fell on October 9 after US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were productive and that there were no plans to attack the country before the US congressional midterm elections on November 3. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this partly eased market concerns over oil supplies from the Middle East.

Quotes declined

As of 02:20 GMT, Brent crude futures had lost 72 cents, or 0.7%, and were trading at $103.53 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.97 per barrel.

At the same time, Brent was heading for a weekly gain after ending trading 4% higher on October 8. This was linked to an increase in attacks on vessels carrying oil from the Middle East. WTI was heading for a slight weekly decline despite supply disruptions caused by a hurricane approaching the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Talks and sanctions

On October 8, Trump said Washington was holding productive talks with Tehran. This came after media reports that he had considered the possibility of attacking Iran before the elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iranian agency Tasnim reported the same day that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was considering the US response to a proposal providing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. According to the outlet, the war has been ongoing for an eighth month, while the United States continues economic pressure on Iran in an attempt to end it.

Supply risks

On October 8, the United States imposed new sanctions on individuals, networks and 17 vessels transporting Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products. Threats to shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz increased in October. Before the war, volumes equivalent to about 20% of global oil and fuel supplies passed through the strait.

Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf of Mexico became an additional factor for the market. According to the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, as of October 8, producers had shut in about 1.3 million barrels of oil per day, or 62.9% of current production in the region.

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