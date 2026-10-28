The Naftogaz Group and the U.S. Department of State signed a memorandum of cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

The document provides for the use of U.S. investment, technology, and expertise to increase production and improve the efficiency of Ukraine’s energy sector.

This was announced by Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to him, the memorandum lays the groundwork for U.S. companies to participate in joint projects in Ukraine. Naftogaz is interested in attracting foreign partners who possess modern technologies and the financial capacity to develop the sector.

The next step will be to engage potential investors in negotiations and prepare specific investment projects.

Source: Serhiy Fedorenko, Facebook

Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board, announced that Ukraine plans to import gas during the winter. The largest volumes of purchases are expected at the peak of the heating season—in early 2027. According to the company’s head, the most challenging period will be the first quarter of next year.

As a reminder, Naftogaz has prepared 24 scenarios for winter operations, taking into account potential attacks by Russia.

The Russians attacked a Naftogaz gas production facility in the Kharkiv region.

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