In the United Arab Emirates, oilfield services companies operating in the Middle East reported rising logistics, fuel and personnel costs amid the war with Iran. As OilPrice reports, participants in the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi said that logistics costs under certain contracts had tripled, fuel costs had doubled, and labor costs had increased by up to 40%.

Equipment delivery costs

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Italian engineering company Maire, said that logistics costs under some Middle Eastern contracts had tripled, while labor costs had risen by 30–40%. According to him, this reduces contractors’ margins and increases the cost of completing energy projects. Bernini also warned that the additional costs could ultimately affect energy prices and inflation.

Company executives linked the financial pressure to the nine-month conflict, which they said had damaged infrastructure, led to worker evacuations and complicated the transportation of equipment through the Strait of Hormuz. Alessandro Puliti, CEO of Italian energy contractor Saipem, said the company had spent months near the Strait of Hormuz waiting for an opportunity to deliver equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Uneven dynamics in the industry

National Energy Services Reunited, which operates in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, is keeping materials in warehouses for longer to protect itself against supply disruptions. NESR CEO Sherif Foda noted that contractors often cannot recover these additional costs.

Companies’ financial results show mixed dynamics. SLB reported a 9% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue in the Middle East and Asia to $2.81 billion, although this was 6% lower than a year earlier. Baker Hughes reported $1.26 billion in oilfield services revenue in these regions, down 13% year-on-year, partly due to the sale of part of its business.

Higher oil prices stimulated additional drilling in certain markets and created more work for service companies. At the same time, the equipment, personnel and transportation needed to carry out this work became significantly more expensive.

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