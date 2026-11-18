The situation also remains challenging in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Attacks on energy infrastructure were reported in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to the president, repair crews equipped with the necessary resources and equipment are working in the affected regions.

Ukraine, together with its partners, is also preparing additional support packages for the energy sector for the coming weeks and months.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy facilities.

Russian drones have cut off power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, and homes have been damaged.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions.

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