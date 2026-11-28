People's Deputy Gorbenko stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been given false information regarding the timeline for preparing resilience plans.

According to him, officials assured him that the documents would be ready by October 1, even though they were not actually confident they could meet that deadline.

Gorbenko claims that the president repeatedly asked directly whether the plans would be ready by the specified date, but received assurances from those in charge in response.

According to the lawmaker, instead of honestly reporting the problems and risks of missing the deadlines, officials simply nodded in agreement with the plans presented.

Source: MP Gorbenko.

Kyiv has implemented over 60% of the measures outlined in the city’s resilience plan. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said they expect to complete all planned work by December.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has approved the capital’s Resilience Plan. Its implementation has already begun, said NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko. According to him, the document outlines a set of measures to enhance Kyiv’s readiness for potential challenges and ensure the city’s stable operation.

Kyiv has implemented only 6% of the Resilience Plan, although funds remain in the city budget for winter preparations.

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