In the United Kingdom, operator National Grid plans to invest up to £400 million in extending the operation of the Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) subsea power interconnector, which connects the country with France. The line, which has been operating for 40 years, is expected to remain in service until at least 2050.

Investment in the cross-border connection

IFA is jointly owned by National Grid and French electricity grid operator RTE. As OilPrice reports, investment in extending the interconnector's operation is part of National Grid's broader program. Over the five years to March 2031, the group plans to invest at least £70 billion.

The United Kingdom has nearly a dozen electricity connections with countries in northwestern Europe. IFA is the country's largest subsea power connection by transmission capacity and can transmit enough electricity to supply around 3 million British households for a year.

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Electricity exchange in both directions

Since its launch in 1986, electricity has predominantly flowed from France to the United Kingdom. At the same time, the interconnector also operates in the opposite direction when market conditions determine this. In 2022, electricity exports from the United Kingdom helped France during disruptions to its nuclear fleet. Electricity is also regularly traded between the countries on the intraday market.

National Grid states that retaining this connection will allow the United Kingdom to access cheaper French nuclear generation during periods of high wholesale electricity prices. According to the company's calculations, its interconnectors have provided a net benefit of £2 billion to British consumers since 2023 compared with conventional gas generation. The company also notes that as renewable generation grows, such lines will make it possible to export surplus electricity.

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