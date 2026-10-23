Britain’s National Energy System Operator, NESO, said the country is not at risk of facing power outages or gas shortages this winter. In its early winter outlook, the operator expects sufficient generation capacity and gas supplies, OilPrice reports.

Capacity reserve

According to NESO’s estimate, the electricity generation surplus between 31 October and 31 March 2027 will amount to 5.5 GW. This corresponds to a reserve margin of 8.8% of forecast peak demand.

At the same time, the operator warned that the situation could change due to generation volumes in continental Europe, developments in the gas market, and weather conditions. NESO identified January as the most vulnerable period for the supply-demand balance, when unforeseen events could affect system stability.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prices and import dependence

Expected security of supply does not mean low prices. As OilPrice notes, citing Reuters, UK gas and electricity prices for delivery next month have risen by 180% and 120%, respectively, compared with February this year.

According to the publication, over the past decade Britain has become more dependent on gas imports due to declining domestic production as part of decarbonisation. The country is also increasingly importing electricity from France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

ING analysts noted that European Union gas storage facilities are filled to just over 70%, and gas withdrawals have already begun. Ofgem also approved an agreement this week between National Gas and Interconnector Limited that allows the gas pipeline between Britain and Belgium to remain operational even at lower flows. Lower transportation volumes are linked to rising operating and maintenance costs.

Read us on