In Germany, the average level of gas storage facilities was 61% on November 2, below the target set by law. Despite this, the country’s Economy Ministry said gas supplies would be secured throughout the coming winter, The Local reports.

Stocks below the target level

The legal target required gas storage facilities to be 70% full by November 1. According to the European energy monitoring platform AGSI, Germany’s figure was also below the European Union average, which was approaching 75%.

The Economy Ministry noted that gas supplies for the winter period were secured even at the current level of reserves. A ministry spokesperson explained this by the diversification of supply sources after the energy crisis that followed the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, in 2022.

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LNG imports and new terminals

According to the ministry, increased supplies of liquefied natural gas helped reduce risks to energy supply. Germany has expanded its import capacity, including new terminals for receiving LNG. The country receives most of this gas from the United States, while some supplies come from the Middle East.

At the same time, the gas storage operators’ association INES called the failure to meet the target a clear signal of the need to improve winter preparedness mechanisms. The organization said stricter legislative rules were needed to meet such targets. In September, the Economy Ministry instructed the state energy company to build up gas reserves, citing persistent geopolitical risks.

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