In an article dated October 17, 2026, OilPrice reported that Brent crude futures for delivery in January 2027 were trading at $102.59 per barrel. The contract for delivery in June 2027 was valued at $92.71, while the December 2027 contract stood at $84.75 per barrel.

Supply risks

By comparison, Brent was trading below $70 per barrel in December 2025. The publication believes that market participants had previously expected prices to decline quickly after the war-related spike, but oil consumers are now hedging future purchases at higher prices.

According to OilPrice, prices are being affected by distrust of official data on supply volumes from the Persian Gulf, more expensive maritime shipping, and ship-to-ship oil transfers. The publication also writes about Iran's almost daily attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which, in its view, sustain the war premium in oil prices.

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Diesel stocks and the IEA forecast

OilPrice describes the situation on the petroleum products market, especially diesel fuel, as more difficult. According to the publication, fuel flows from the region have not recovered to the same extent as crude oil supplies because a number of Middle Eastern refineries became targets of Iranian retaliatory strikes.

The International Energy Agency said this week that it would begin releasing more than 20 million barrels of diesel from the joint reserves of member countries to cover the shortage. The total volume of such a release could reach 50 million barrels. At the same time, OilPrice writes that in its monthly report, the IEA expects global oil supply to recover to 108.3 million barrels per day from less than 101 million barrels per day this year.

The publication notes that high energy prices may increase inflationary pressure on the global economy. According to OilPrice, the IMF forecast global economic growth of 3.4% in 2027, while the fund's chief economist, Silvana Tenreyro, warned that the resilience of the global economy is approaching its limit.

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