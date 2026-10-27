OPEC+ countries are likely to leave their target oil production volumes unchanged for December at an online meeting scheduled for Sunday. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing Reuters and three sources familiar with the situation. According to them, no final decision has yet been made.

Meeting participants

Seven key OPEC+ members are expected to take part in the online consultations: Saudi Arabia, aggressor state Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman. According to Reuters sources, the group is also focusing on negotiations over quotas for 2027.

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Exports of Persian Gulf countries

Persian Gulf countries are increasing exports amid the war with Iran, which disrupted supplies for several months. At the same time, most of them are producing oil significantly below their established target levels.

OPEC+ brings together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied states, including Russia. OPEC and the authorities of aggressor state Russia had not responded to Reuters' requests for comment at the time of publication.

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