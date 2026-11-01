Seven key OPEC+ participants decided at an online meeting not to change their target oil production volumes for December 2026. They include Saudi Arabia, the aggressor state Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman. The decision was made amid disruptions to oil exports caused by the war between the United States and Iran.

Production below target levels

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Gulf countries are increasing exports that had been disrupted for several months due to the conflict. At the same time, most participants making monthly production decisions are producing oil significantly below their established target levels.

For most of 2026, these seven states increased their production targets. In September, they completed the gradual unwinding of a 1.65 million barrels-per-day supply cut agreed in 2023. At previous meetings, the participants also left target levels unchanged for October and November.

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Quotas for 2027 to be discussed at the end of November

For most OPEC+ participants, another level of production cuts of about 2 million barrels per day remains in place until the end of 2026. All 21 countries in the group are set to meet on November 29, when analysts expect a decision on quotas for 2027.

OPEC+ is also due to complete a review of the production capacities of participating countries in the fourth quarter. The baseline levels for 2027 will determine future quotas and affect plans to phase out current restrictions. According to Reuters, the war with Iran has disrupted projects to expand oil production capacity in the Middle East, and the review is now expected to be completed by mid-November.

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