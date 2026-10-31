In Libya, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it had received information that an armed group had shut off the main valve of a pipeline connecting the Hamada and Takara fields to the Az-Zawiya refinery. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the corporation.

According to the NOC, the valve was closed in the Riyayna area. The forced closure caused a sharp increase in operating pressure, so technical teams halted pumping to protect the pipeline and production facilities.

Oil supplies suspended

The 18-inch pipeline is one of the main crude oil supply lines to the Az-Zawiya refinery. After pumping was halted, supplies from fields connected to this line were suspended.

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The NOC warned that a prolonged closure could result in the loss of 15,000 barrels of crude oil per day intended for processing at the refinery. The corporation also noted that the disruption poses a threat to oil infrastructure and the continuity of raw material supplies to the refinery and could have consequences for Libya's economy.

NOC calls for pumping to resume

The National Oil Corporation condemned the closure and called on the relevant authorities, including the Petroleum Facilities Guard, to ensure the security of the pipeline, open the valve, and resume pumping as soon as possible.

On October 22, the NOC had already reported a similar incident on the Hamada–Az-Zawiya line. On September 21, according to the corporation, armed members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard closed a valve at the Sharara field in southwestern Libya, causing a sharp drop in production. The NOC later estimated losses from that disruption at $95 million.

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