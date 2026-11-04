The Pakistani government said it would make every effort to meet winter demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and supply household gas through the pipeline network. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said at a press conference in Islamabad that gas supply to households would be prioritized during the three main mealtimes.

As Dawn reports, disruptions in LPG supplies emerged after border crossings with Iran were closed. Amid the shortage, cylinder gas is being sold on the open market at twice the official price. LPG is used in the country, among other things, for rickshaws, cooking and in households not connected to gas pipelines.

Demand and supply

According to Malik, Pakistan's annual demand for LPG stands at about 2.4 million tonnes, or 6,500–7,000 tonnes per day. Domestic production reaches approximately 2,000–2,500 tonnes daily. Almost half or an even larger share of the needs previously came through the western border, where supply difficulties have arisen.

The remaining demand is met by two terminals, Engro and SSGC LPG, whose combined storage capacity is about 14,000 tonnes. The minister said that some sellers had taken advantage of the situation and were offering LPG at 700–800 Pakistani rupees per kilogram.

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Malik also said that domestic demand for pipeline gas may rise by 400–500 million cubic feet per day in winter. According to him, the government is prepared to buy even more expensive fuel for the gas network and will seek to cover needs through liquefied natural gas.

Import plans

The minister said that the authorities plan to open the LPG sector to competition and have instructed state-owned companies Pakistan State Oil Company, SSGC LPG and Pakistan LNG Limited to conclude large gas supply agreements under intergovernmental and commercial arrangements. According to him, this should help purchase the cheapest possible fuel and make it available to consumers.

Malik explained that the Ogra regulator had reported a recent increase in the price of LPG after Saudi Aramco announced a contract price of $756 per tonne, compared with $540 in March. He added that imports currently cover about 70% of the country's needs for this fuel.

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