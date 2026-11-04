In Islamabad, Pakistan’s energy department presented six scenarios for revising electricity purchase costs for January–December 2027. All of them envisage that the figure, excluding taxes and other charges, will be higher than this year’s 25.32 Pakistani rupees per unit, Dawn reports.

Scenarios for 2027

The baseline scenario envisages electricity purchase costs at 27.31 rupees per unit, which is 1.99 rupees higher than this year’s figure. Under the most optimistic option, which officials described as unlikely, the price would be 25.883 rupees — 0.563 rupees higher.

The two worst-case scenarios envisage an increase to 28.84 and 29.26 rupees per unit — by 3.52 and 3.94 rupees, respectively. Two other options, linked to changes in electricity demand and greater availability of liquefied natural gas and natural gas, allow for increases of 2.25 and 1.12 rupees.

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None of the presented scenarios assumes that the war between the United States and Iran will continue in 2027. The projected annual expenditure on electricity purchases ranges from 3.4 trillion to 3.8 trillion Pakistani rupees.

Regulator’s decision

The forecasts were presented at a public hearing by Rehan Akhtar, chief executive officer of the Central Power Purchasing Agency, and Naveed Qaiser, chief financial officer of the energy planning and monitoring company. Representatives of industrial consumers criticized the creation of additional structures and the hiring of employees with high salaries, saying these costs contribute to higher tariffs.

Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority postponed making a final decision. The regulator is to publish it after reviewing the hearing materials and submitted positions.

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