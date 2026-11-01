Pakistan’s federal government has changed the petrol pricing mechanism and required oil refineries to transfer about 49 rupees from each litre of petrol to the petroleum levy account. Industry representatives said this could force refineries to sell petrol below cost, The Express Tribune reports.

The federal cabinet made the decision on Friday evening. It is intended to offset a reduction in the petroleum levy of 14.71 rupees per litre. Market participants questioned the need for a 49-rupee contribution to ensure a much smaller reduction in the levy for consumers.

New pricing mechanism

According to a letter from the Petroleum Division dated October 30, the cabinet approved a mechanism under which, over the next 30 days, the refinery ex-refinery price of petrol will be calculated by fixing the premium, incidentals and customs duty at the level of March 7, 2026. The difference between the import price, determined on the basis of Pakistan State Oil’s actual costs, and the revised refinery ex-refinery price must be transferred to the petroleum levy account.

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Industry representatives estimate that around 35 rupees per litre will constitute the negative effect of including pre-war premiums and incidentals in the pricing formula. Another approximately 14 rupees per litre are planned to be directed from customs duty reimbursement toward reducing the petroleum levy. They estimated the total adverse impact at about 49 rupees per litre.

Refiners’ concerns

Refinery executives said the decision was made without prior consultations with the industry. The vice chairman of Cnergyico Pk warned that the change in the pricing formula could make the company’s gross refining margin negative. According to him, the company imports more expensive crude oil from the United States, which yields more petrol than the Middle Eastern crude grades the refinery processed previously.

Attock Refinery CEO Adil Khattak said the changes undermine the policy of upgrading existing refineries. It provides for crediting proceeds from the 10% customs duty to special accounts for partially financing upgrade projects. According to him, redirecting these funds to other purposes could call into question the financial viability and bankability of multibillion-dollar investments.

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