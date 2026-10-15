Nigeria’s House of Representatives has approved at second reading a bill to establish the National Authority for Renewable Energy (NARE). The proposed institution is intended to become the country’s main body for regulating and developing renewable energy, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The bill to amend the Electricity Act 2025, introduced by lawmaker Afam Ogene, received unanimous support. Ogene represents the Ogbaru Federal Constituency and chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy.

Transfer of powers

The initiative provides for transferring to NARE renewable energy functions that are currently divided among the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Rural Electrification Agency and the Rural Electrification Fund.

According to Ogene, the specialization of the new body should improve coordination, reduce the duplication of functions among institutions and ensure more targeted development of the sector. The bill also provides for the transfer to NARE of relevant staff, assets and ongoing projects from other institutions.

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Regulation and financing

NARE is expected to be tasked with regulating and overseeing the development of solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, bioenergy and hydrogen energy. The body is also expected to promote the development of mini-grids and standalone electricity systems for rural, unserved and underserved communities, including on islands.

The bill provides that the body will be able to issue licences, set standards, promote fair tariffs and settle disputes in the renewable energy market. NARE is also expected to attract investment through financial and regulatory incentives for local manufacturing, research, innovation and skills development.

A separate provision proposes allocating 40% of the Rural Electrification Fund’s annual resources to NARE to finance renewable energy projects. The bill also provides for cooperation between the new body, the energy regulator and Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance on grid integration and policy coordination. After the second reading, the document was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

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