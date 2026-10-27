Pentagon considers 90 days of autonomous operation for US bases — OilPrice

In the United States, the Pentagon, according to OilPrice, is considering measures that would allow major military bases in the continental part of the country to operate without external support for at least 90 days. The publication cites Fox News, which reported on documents allegedly obtained by its journalists.

FORTRESS initiative

According to Fox News, Pentagon planners have named the initiative FORTRESS. Its goal is to reduce military facilities' dependence on civilian infrastructure in the event of large-scale power outages and supply disruptions. US Department of Defense spokesperson Sean Parnell said that the national defense's dependence on standard civilian infrastructure is an unacceptable risk.

Among the options the department is studying, according to the report, are portable nuclear reactors, large energy storage systems, and autonomous microgrids. Such solutions could allow bases to disconnect from civilian power grids during prolonged outages. The publication notes that a loss of electricity could disrupt communications, logistics, weapons production, and military command systems.

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Stockpiles and system protection

FORTRESS could also reportedly provide for stockpiling ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies. In addition, the plan allegedly includes preparing civilian factories for a rapid transition to production for military needs, regular industrial stress tests, and mobilization exercises.

Particular attention is planned for protecting military communications and navigation systems from satellite disruptions and GPS jamming. The report names cyberattacks, infrastructure sabotage, and possible supply disruptions during a military conflict as risks to the power grid.

As examples of such threats, OilPrice cites warnings by US federal agencies in February 2024 about China-linked Volt Typhoon hackers who, according to the agencies, compromised critical infrastructure networks. It also mentions an attack on two electrical substations in North Carolina in December 2022: about 45,000 customers were left without electricity, with some of them affected for up to five days.

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