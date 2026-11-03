A massive fire broke out late Monday evening after an explosion at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited oil refinery in the port city of Visakhapatnam, India. Anadolu Agency reports.

Fire at the refinery site

According to local media, the fire began in a sulfur pitch tank. Several fire engines and emergency services were deployed to extinguish it. Indian television channel NDTV showed footage of thick smoke rising over nearby areas of the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue workers’ efforts

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi confirmed that the fire did not spread beyond the tank and posed no threat to other sections of the oil refinery. Firefighters and emergency services continued their work to bring the blaze under control.

At the time the first reports emerged, there was no information about fatalities or injuries.

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