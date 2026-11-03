South Korea and Turkey agreed to deepen cooperation in nuclear energy and the defense sector following a summit between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Seoul on November 3. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Sinop nuclear power plant project

The Turkish president said that the signed documents in the nuclear sector are intended to develop cooperation launched by a previous memorandum. In November 2025, the sides concluded a memorandum that created a framework for cooperation on the planned nuclear power plant in Turkey’s Sinop.

South Korean companies seek to join the project. According to Lee Jae Myung, cooperation on the Sinop nuclear power plant is progressing smoothly. On the same day, the countries also signed a memorandum on financial cooperation for nuclear projects, intended to support the participation of South Korean companies.

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Defense production and technology

In the defense sector, Seoul and Ankara agreed to expand joint production and technological cooperation. They also plan to explore opportunities for companies from the two countries to jointly enter third-country markets.

Erdogan noted Turkey’s interest in South Korean expertise in semiconductor manufacturing and other technological fields. He described the defense industry as an area where the strategic partnership has already produced practical results and stressed the need to increase the number of successful joint projects.

Turkey and South Korea have a free trade agreement that entered into force in 2013. Last year, bilateral trade between the countries reached a record $10.7 billion.

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