In Germany, the potential areas for locating an underground repository for high-level radioactive waste have been narrowed to less than 5% of the country’s area. The federal repository search company BGE is analyzing sites suitable for isolating around 27,000 cubic meters of such waste.

As Der Spiegel reports, as recently as 2025, around a quarter of Germany’s territory was being considered in the selection procedure. In 2020, BGE identified 90 areas for further review, covering nearly 54% of the country’s area.

Five states dropped from the search

Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Berlin, Saxony and Saarland were excluded from the current selection. According to BGE, Saarland stopped being considered as early as 2020, Rhineland-Palatinate was dropped in 2025, while Hesse, Berlin and Saxony were screened out this year.

Potentially suitable areas remain in southern and eastern Germany, as well as in the north and northwest of the country. BGE believes their geological conditions may generally meet the requirements for a repository.

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Criteria and next stages

During the selection process, specialists are gradually tightening geological safety requirements. They assess available geological and geodata, including the ability of rock formations to safely isolate waste. Granite, salt and clay are considered potentially suitable host rocks.

Areas with damaged or hazardous subsurface conditions are not being considered for the repository, including mining areas, zones of volcanic activity and earthquake risk. It is also important to prevent radioactive substances from reaching the surface through water pathways and to ensure heat removal from the waste. The repository is planned to be separated from the surface by a rock layer at least 300 meters thick.

The current results are not final: BGE is to propose specific regions for surface-based exploration at the end of 2027. After scientific review and an assessment by the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management, BASE, lawmakers—the Bundestag and Bundesrat—will determine the further course of the procedure. The repository is planned to be found no later than 2050, and its safety must be designed for one million years.

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