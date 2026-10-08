The average volume of oil supplies from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — to India over the four weeks through October 4 amounted to 310,000 barrels per day. This is the lowest estimated figure since March 2022, when India began increasing purchases of cheap Russian crude after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil loses its price advantage

As OilPrice reports, Indian oil refiners are cutting purchases primarily because of a change in the economic attractiveness of Russian oil, rather than due to the threat of US tariffs. The price of the flagship Russian Urals grade, shipped from Baltic ports, has risen to nearly the level of Middle Eastern grades.

According to Bloomberg sources, Urals was offered at a premium of more than $10 per barrel to Dated Brent. At the same time, competition from China for Russian volumes has intensified. Indian refiners chose supplies from the Persian Gulf region, whose availability increased in recent weeks due to the restoration of flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tariff risks for India

OilPrice notes that India has reportedly not instructed oil refiners to reduce imports from Russia. At the same time, they have become more cautious after US President Donald Trump signed a law allowing for the potential imposition of trade tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major importers of Russian oil and natural gas.

Analysts believe that India is unlikely to completely replace Russian oil, despite the risk of such tariffs on its goods in the United States. At present, the ratio of Urals prices to Middle Eastern grades, as well as greater availability of oil from the Middle East, is contributing to lower purchases.

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