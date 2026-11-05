Norwegian company Equinor has halted production at the Visund oil and gas platform in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea following a fire in an electrical switchgear room. The fire broke out on Wednesday shortly before 11:00 local time, OilPrice reports.

Fire extinguished, no injuries reported

According to Equinor spokesperson Ellen Maria Schjølsbek, workers initially noticed smoke and subsequently discovered flames in the electrical switchgear room, where the platform's power control and distribution panels are located. The fire has already been extinguished, and no one was injured. The company informed the authorities about the incident.

Of the 128 workers who were on Visund, between 70 and 80 people were transferred to nearby facilities. Equinor said repairs would be needed to resume operations, so the timing for production to restart has not yet been determined.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Export capacity reduced to zero

Norwegian gas transmission system operator Gassco reduced Visund's available capacity from 13.2 million to 2.5 million cubic metres of gas per day from 12:53 on Wednesday. For Thursday's gas day, the platform's capacity is listed at zero, while the duration of the restrictions remains uncertain.

The Visund field in the Tampen area, northeast of Gullfaks, has been operating since 1999 and primarily produces gas. According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, it supplied 5.1 billion cubic metres of gas to the market in 2025. The fuel is transported via the Kvitebjørn pipeline to the Kollsnes processing complex, from where it is supplied to Europe. Equinor owns 53.2% of the project, Petoro 30%, ConocoPhillips 9.1%, and Repsol 7.7%.

Gassco also reported other unplanned disruptions at the Norwegian gas facilities Åsgard, Oseberg and Troll.

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