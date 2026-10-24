In Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has instructed Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa to review state subsidies aimed at curbing prices for gasoline and other fuels. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Possible winding down of the program

Takaichi said that representatives of both the ruling bloc and the opposition had urged the government to consider a gradual review of the program or an exit strategy. The reason is concern over the fiscal burden.

“We will consider this matter flexibly, including the amount of subsidies and an exit from the assistance program,” the prime minister said.

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Prices and remaining funds

Against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East, the Japanese government provides subsidies to wholesale oil suppliers to keep the average retail price of regular gasoline at around 170 yen per liter. Among the possible review options, the authorities considered raising the target price.

As of the end of September, about 560 billion yen remained in the subsidy fund. These funds are expected to be exhausted soon due to rising oil prices. Takaichi also instructed government officials to find the necessary funding to continue the program.

Japan introduced gasoline subsidies in 2022 and ended the program at the end of last year. It was resumed in March this year because tensions in the Middle East persisted. Since then, a total of about 1.2 trillion yen has been spent on subsidies.

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