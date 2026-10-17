Taiwanese President William Lai said that the authorities should not rule out any energy source or sacrifice environmental sustainability for ideology or short-term gains. In an interview with influencer Yu Ting-hao, he called for a professional assessment of the possible return of nuclear energy to Taiwan’s energy mix.

Conditions for restoring nuclear generation

As Taipei Times reports, the Legislative Yuan passed bills creating a legal basis for the return of nuclear energy. State-owned power company Taiwan Power Co is also preparing for this.

According to Lai, the government will begin work on restoring nuclear generation if a professional assessment shows that issues of nuclear safety and nuclear waste management can be resolved in a way that wins public support.

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Shift in position and AI development

The president’s statement marks a shift from the long-standing position of the Democratic Progressive Party, which opposed nuclear energy. When Lai was premier in 2017–2019, he supported expanding gas-fired generation and rejected extending the operating life of nuclear power plants.

Taiwan stopped using nuclear energy in May last year. At the same time, fossil fuels accounted for more than 80% of the electricity mix, while the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure raised questions about the reliability of electricity supply.

In a separate part of the interview, Lai said that the government would develop the artificial intelligence sector responsibly. The Basic Act on Artificial Intelligence, which took effect in January, provides for respect for human autonomy, privacy, information security, fairness, non-discrimination, transparency and accountability. The authorities also plan to provide NT$100 billion, or about US$3 billion, over eight years to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises transform their businesses.

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