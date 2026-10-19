In Australia, two Greenpeace activists climbed onto Woodside Energy’s Scarborough LNG facility off the coast of Western Australia, after which operations there were suspended. The activists were arrested and charged with interfering with the operation or activities of offshore petroleum facilities, OilPrice reports, citing local authorities. The maximum penalty for this charge is 10 years in prison.

Protest at Scarborough

According to Reuters, the activists climbed onto the facility on Saturday and spent the night there. Greenpeace said the participants in the action intended to remain there for as long as possible.

The protest targeted the Browse project, led by Woodside. Greenpeace claims that the project could harm a coral reef system inhabited by an endangered whale species. Woodside rejects these concerns, saying that the company’s production facilities will not come into contact with the coral ecosystem.

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Parameters of the gas projects

According to ABC, the cost of developing Browse is estimated at about $34 billion. The project involves developing Australia’s largest undeveloped natural gas field.

The Scarborough LNG facility is 98% complete. It costs $12.5 billion, with planned production of about 8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, as well as 6 million cubic metres of natural gas for the domestic market. The facility was planned to be commissioned by the end of the year, but the protest may affect this schedule, as operations there remained suspended.

A Woodside representative told Upstream that Greenpeace’s actions triggered a significant and potentially costly response involving Western Australian resources to ensure safety and address operational consequences.

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