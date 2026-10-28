In Australia’s Northern Territory, Power and Water Corporation (PWC) reported losses of more than $500 million over three years. In its financial report for 2025/26, the corporation linked the deterioration in its results to high energy costs: it purchased emergency gas at elevated prices after supplies from its main supplier, Eni, were reduced.

As ABC News Australia reports, PWC’s pre-tax loss for the latest year was $233 million, compared with $173 million a year earlier. Eni’s Blacktip gas facility, which was expected to meet the Northern Territory’s needs until 2031, was shut down after Tropical Cyclone Fina last year.

Emergency gas purchases

Problems at Blacktip created a shortage that forced authorities to purchase emergency gas from exporters Santos and Inpex at significantly higher prices. Energy analyst Rick Wilkinson said that these companies supply about one-third of the Northern Territory’s gas, and without these supplies, power outages could have occurred in the region.

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According to Wilkinson’s estimate, prices for this gas are closer to Japanese prices, which are about three times higher than Australian prices. He also noted that Santos and Inpex must meet their existing contractual obligations to buyers in Japan and North Asia.

Repairs and arbitration

Data from the Australian Energy Market Operator show that no gas flowed through the Bonaparte pipeline, which connects Blacktip to the Northern Territory’s gas network, for at least three months. Eni said the facility remains shut down following damage caused by Cyclone Fina; the company declared force majeure, and repairs and work to restore production are ongoing.

PWC is seeking compensation from Eni for losses it estimates it incurred due to reduced gas supplies. The dispute was referred to arbitration; PWC’s report said the progress of the proceedings had been positive, although any potential compensation depends on the outcome of the process. Currently, the territory’s gas generators are fully supplied by providers other than Eni, and PWC considers the current arrangements sufficient for Territory Generation’s needs in the near term.

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