Qatari state company QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on liquefied natural gas supplies until the end of 2026. This affects contractual deliveries to Europe and Asia ahead of the winter season, OilPrice reports.

Supplies to Italy

Italian energy importer and supplier Edison said it had received a notice from QatarEnergy about the extension of the force majeure, which has been in effect since April 2026. According to Edison, the Qatari company will be unable to deliver three more LNG cargoes to the Adriatic LNG terminal in Italy by the end of December.

The force majeure on Qatari LNG supplies has also been extended until the end of the year for Pakistan and Bangladesh. A source at Bangladesh's state-owned company Petrobangla told Reuters that the company is trying to purchase additional spot cargoes, but this significantly increases import costs and intensifies financial pressure.

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Rising gas costs

According to OilPrice estimates, Pakistan will have to spend more than $1 billion to secure LNG supplies during the winter months. The country's government plans to buy ten gas cargoes on the spot market at prices approximately twice as high as the cost of LNG supplied from Qatar under long-term contracts.

LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the publication, have not resumed in significant volumes. On October 28, the price of the nearest futures contract at the Dutch TTF hub, the European benchmark for gas trading, rose by 1.5%. As of 8:30 a.m. Amsterdam time, it stood at $108.51, or €97.53, per megawatt-hour — the highest level since the 2022 energy crisis.

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