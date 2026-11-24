Russia has shifted from targeted strikes on key equipment at power substations to massive attacks using cluster munitions, in an effort to damage as many infrastructure elements as possible.

According to Ivan Yurik, a representative of Ukrenergo, autotransformers are well protected, so the enemy is focusing on damaging secondary equipment—circuit breakers, relays, and current and voltage transformers.

Due to such attacks, the restoration of power facilities may take significantly longer. At the same time, Ukraine continues to maintain the operation of the power grid thanks to equipment reserves, the work of repair crews, and international assistance.

Source: Ukrinform

The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

On November 9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

DTEK published footage of the damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region and showed how energy workers restored power after another massive Russian attack on November 20.

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