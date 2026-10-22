Rio Tinto, together with California-based Rondo Energy, has begun engineering and design work to create a large thermal battery at the Yarwun alumina refinery near Gladstone in Queensland, Australia. The facility is intended to store cheap electricity during daytime hours in heated refractory bricks and later use the heat to produce steam, Electrek reports.

Rondo Energy said the project could become Australia’s largest planned thermal energy storage facility and the first such solution for the alumina industry. Alumina is a powder of aluminum and oxygen used, among other things, to produce metal aluminum, abrasives, and durable ceramics.

Steam instead of part of the fossil fuels

The thermal battery will use electricity to heat bricks resistant to high temperatures. The heat stored in them will be used to produce steam for the facility’s existing steam network. This is expected to allow the plant to produce steam even after solar generation output declines.

According to Rio Tinto’s estimate, the system will be able to cover about 5% of Yarwun’s steam needs and reduce the facility’s direct emissions by approximately 67,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. It is intended to partially replace coal and natural gas currently used to produce steam.

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The planned facility will have a thermal capacity of 360 megawatt-hours and will be able to supply up to 30 megawatts of heat. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency, ARENA, states that the electrical charging capacity will be 78 megawatts, meaning the battery will be able to receive electricity faster than it releases stored heat.

Funding and research

ARENA is providing 3.6 million Australian dollars for engineering design and research. Rio Tinto is to contribute the same amount. If the project is implemented, the agency may provide up to 38 million Australian dollars for deployment of the system and has also earmarked another 33.3 million Australian dollars in contingency support.

The research is to determine whether the facility can reliably provide high-pressure steam production and whether its integration with existing equipment will be economically viable. According to Rio Tinto, the feasibility study will last about 12 months.

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