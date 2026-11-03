Russia launched strikes on energy facilities in ten regions of Ukraine

On the night of and the morning of November 3, 2026, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Facilities in 10 regions were targeted, and emergency power outages are being implemented in those areas due to the shelling. In some regions, the airstrikes are still ongoing.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing on the operational situation in the power grid as of November 3.

According to him, Russia carried out precision missile and drone strikes on power plants, substations of the power transmission and distribution systems, as well as combined heat and power plants. In the past 24 hours alone, the enemy has deliberately attacked energy infrastructure more than 20 times.

Energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv regions was targeted.

Nekrasov said that as of this morning, the most critical situation regarding electricity supply is in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. The energy infrastructure in these regions has sustained extensive damage. As a result of the damage to equipment, the ability to transmit electricity to consumers has been disrupted.

The deputy minister noted that energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible, and restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

Source: Ministry of Energy

In the south of the Odesa region, a DTEK “Odesa Power Grids” facility was seriously damaged as a result of new Russian attacks. The destruction of power equipment has caused power outages.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

On the night of November 2–3, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies have been partially suspended due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, metro train service may be delayed due to unstable voltage in the power grid.

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