As a result of an attack by the Russian army, power facilities in the Pryluky and Nizhyn districts of Chernihiv Oblast were damaged. Approximately 150,000 customers were left without power.

This was reported on Telegram by JSC “Chernihivoblenergo.”

“As a result of the enemy’s attack on a power facility, approximately 150,000 customers in the Nizhyn and Pryluky districts have lost power,” the statement reads.

Power company workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows, Chernihivoblenergo added.

Earlier, DTEK explained the difficult situation with power in Dnipro: more than 10 power facilities were attacked over the course of a week.

As a reminder, emergency power outages were implemented in the Kyiv region at the direction of Ukrenergo. This followed a report from DTEK regarding severe damage to its facilities in the Kyiv region on November 7 as a result of attacks by Russian terrorists.

Following a massive Russian strike, power companies managed to stabilize the power supply in most areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, emergency power outages are still in effect in Pavlohrad and parts of the Samara and Synelnykivsk districts.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring the electricity supply will take a long time.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

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