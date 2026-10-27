In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco has offered European refiners additional crude oil cargoes for loading in October and November. As OilPrice reports, this followed the resumption of operations on the East—West pipeline and disruptions in fulfilling October contracts for European customers.

Discounted spot cargoes

According to Bloomberg data cited by the publication, Aramco offered spot oil cargoes at a discount to the official selling price at the end of October. Loadings were available from the Red Sea port of Yanbu or from Sidi Kerir on Egypt's Mediterranean coast.

The company subsequently offered additional spot cargoes for loading in November. European refiners were also informed that they would receive the full volumes stipulated under November contracts.

Supplies and production

Earlier in October, Aramco informed European customers that it was cancelling contractual supplies for that month following an attack that halted the East—West pipeline. According to OilPrice, the pipeline has already resumed operations, and the company is again offering cargoes for loading in October and November.

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Saudi Arabia usually supplies Europe with 700,000 to 800,000 barrels of oil per day, mainly under long-term contracts. Due to the cancellation of October supplies, European refineries sought replacements on the spot market. Traders told Bloomberg that the additional Saudi volumes had already contributed to lower prices for certain oil grades in Europe.

In September, Saudi Arabia increased production by around one-third to more than 8 million barrels per day, following its lowest level in more than three decades in August. According to the International Energy Agency, the UAE also raised production to a record level, while Iraq's exports are approaching pre-war levels.

Aramco is also developing overseas oil storage capacity and alternative export routes. In particular, the company signed an oil storage agreement in Singapore that is expected to become operational in 2027.

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