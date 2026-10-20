Saudi Arabia and Asian oil refineries are disputing the terms of term contracts for oil supplies in 2027. The point of disagreement is whether spot purchases made this year should be counted toward the volumes of supplies under term contracts for 2026.

Dispute Over Volumes

As OilPrice reports, Asian refiners insist that volumes of oil purchased on the spot market should be counted as contractual volumes. They explain this by saying that sellers were unable to deliver the crude cargoes stipulated by the agreements.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia, according to Bloomberg sources, insists that buyers commit to larger purchase volumes in 2027. The Saudi side links this to buyers failing to fulfill their contractual obligations to purchase term supplies this year.

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Uncertainty in the Spot Market

According to Bloomberg sources, the dispute has likely already affected the spot market: Asian buyers have slowed purchases of oil for November loading in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries. Asian refineries are in no hurry to agree to larger volumes of term supplies next year due to the ongoing conflict and uncertainty over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks must be concluded soon, as Asian refiners usually order in November spot cargoes to be loaded in January 2027. Without clarity on term supply volumes for January, it will be more difficult to assess demand for Middle Eastern spot cargoes.

At the same time, ADNOC has allowed certain Asian refiners to count spot purchases toward term contract volumes, Bloomberg sources said. The sides have yet to decide whether such a mechanism will apply in 2027.

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