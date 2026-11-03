In the United States, the average gasoline price on the day of the midterm elections reached $4.11 per gallon — a record figure for a voting day over the entire period of observation. The Hill reports, citing GasBuddy service data as of Tuesday afternoon.

The previous record was in 2022

The previous high was recorded during the 2022 elections, when the average price was about $3.75 per gallon. The US government data cited by the publication are not adjusted for inflation.

Rising fuel costs became one of the campaign issues ahead of the midterm elections. The Hill links the high prices to disruptions to shipping and Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz — an important route through which oil leaves the Persian Gulf region. The publication notes that more oil now passes through the strait than at the beginning of the war with Iran, but prices in the United States remain high.

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Fuel prices became a campaign factor

According to The Hill, high fuel costs could affect the Republican Party's position on the final day of voting. The publication cites data from analyst Nate Silver's tracker: President Donald Trump's average job approval rating on inflation stood at 24%, while nearly 70% of respondents disapproved of his actions in this area.

According to data from The Hill's partner Decision Desk HQ, Trump's overall approval rating had a negative balance of 20 points. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that nearly half of voters named the cost of living as the most important factor for their vote; similar shares of Republicans, Democrats, and independent voters gave such answers.

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