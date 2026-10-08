Average US gasoline price reaches October record of $4.36 — OilPrice

In the United States, the average gasoline price declined for the second consecutive week but still remains at the highest level for October. As of Thursday, it stood at $4.36 per gallon, about 5 cents lower than a week earlier, OilPrice reports. A year ago, the average price was $3.12 per gallon. This is the first October in which the national average in the country has not fallen below $4 per gallon.

Demand rose, production declined

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand increased from 8.68 million to 8.76 million barrels per day. At the same time, gasoline inventories rose slightly to 204.7 million barrels. Gasoline production at refineries decreased from 9.46 million to 9.34 million barrels per day.

WTI quotes closed at $88.28 per barrel on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, oil prices rose again after reports of explosions in Riyadh: WTI and Brent each gained nearly $5 per barrel. According to OilPrice, this maintains the risk of another increase in gasoline prices, although fuel inventories remain relatively stable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regional price differences

The highest average gasoline price on Thursday was in California, at $6.34 per gallon. In Hawaii, it was $5.63, and in Washington state, $5.46. Among the states with the lowest prices was Ohio, at $3.71 per gallon; gasoline cost $3.72 in Indiana and $3.84 in Georgia.

Crude oil inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels over the week to 424.1 million barrels. This is only 1% above the average for the past five years. AAA had previously pointed to a possible risk to oil production and refining on the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Isaias. According to De Haan, quoted by OilPrice, this risk weakened as the storm moved farther away from Louisiana refineries and the expected rainfall and wind strength declined.

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