British energy company Shell has signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in Shell Nigeria Gas Group to Nigerian private company Vaaris Energy Limited. The agreement marks Shell’s planned exit from the gas distribution business in Nigeria’s domestic market, Premium Times reports.

The deal requires approvals

The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction. Its completion depends on meeting regulatory conditions and obtaining the necessary approvals. The deal covers Shell Nigeria Gas Holding B.V., established in 2019. This entity owns all but one share in Shell Nigeria Gas Limited.

Until the transaction is completed, Shell Nigeria Gas Group will remain part of Shell, continue serving customers and operate as usual. Shell’s Nigeria chair, Elohor Aiboni, said the company has supplied gas to the country’s industrial and commercial consumers for more than 25 years.

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Gas pipelines in three states

Shell Nigeria Gas was founded in 1998. The company supplies natural gas to industrial and commercial customers and operates about 170 kilometres of gas pipelines in Ogun, Abia and Rivers states. More than 130 customers are connected to its network.

The company is not involved in gas production, liquefied natural gas operations or international gas trade. Vaaris Energy operates in various segments of the oil and gas value chain. Shell explained that the sale is aimed at simplifying its asset portfolio and focusing investment on areas with competitive advantages, including deepwater projects and integrated gas business in Nigeria.

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