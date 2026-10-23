Shell, together with Malaysia’s PETRONAS, China’s PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS, has approved the final investment decision on the second phase of the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. The expansion is set to double the liquefied natural gas terminal’s capacity to 28 million tonnes per year, OilPrice reports.

Canada’s export plans

Together with the Cedar LNG and Woodfibre projects, which are under construction, Canada is expected to be able to export 33 million tonnes of LNG annually by the end of the decade. According to Wood Mackenzie, the country has the potential to meet Asia’s growing demand for long-term LNG supplies with lower emissions thanks to its substantial resource base, proximity to markets and shorter Pacific routes.

The LNG Canada terminal is located on the Pacific coast. According to S&P Global, delivering cargoes from British Columbia to Tokyo takes about eight to nine days, compared with 16–18 days from the US Gulf Coast. This makes it possible to avoid passage through the Panama Canal and Middle Eastern maritime chokepoints.

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Competition for the Asian market

Wood Mackenzie forecasts that Asian demand for LNG could increase from about 260 million tonnes per year currently to around 500 million tonnes by 2060. At the same time, analysts warn that Canada’s opportunity to capture a share of this market is narrowing due to intensifying competition for capital and contracts.

In the United States, the CP2 LNG, Commonwealth LNG and Delfin FLNG 1 projects received final investment decisions this year. New export capacity is also being developed in Africa, Latin America and Australia. In particular, Mozambique, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal are working on offshore fields and floating LNG facilities, while Mexico and Argentina are seen as potential suppliers with shorter routes to Asia.

Cedar LNG is planned to be powered by renewable hydropower from BC Hydro instead of gas turbines. LNG Canada uses gas to operate its liquefaction trains, while BC Hydro covers about one-fifth of its energy needs.

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